Earlier this week, the Arizona Wildcats finally moved on from head men’s basketball coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons.

The last few years of Miller’s run with the team was filled with allegations of improper conduct. Miller was implicated in the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Eventually, the Wildcats decided on a one-year postseason ban this season. The team’s overall performance had also dipped in recent years, but Wildcats fans were still surprised to see Miller ousted.

Following the announcement from Arizona, Miller’s son, Austin, was less than pleased with the news. He took to Twitter touting his father’s record and accolades as the team’s head coach.

302 – 109, 73% winning percentage, 3x PAC-12 coach of the year, 5x PAC-12 conference championships, 3x PAC-12 conference tournament championships, FIBA U-19 gold medal, 2x sweet-sixteens, and 3x elite eights — Austin Miller (@austinmiller_3) April 7, 2021

He then offered a message for the school’s athletic director. “I wish Athletic Director Robbins luck in finding someone to fill those shoes,” he said on Twitter.

Arizona beat writer Jason Scheer reported the news was met with “anger and disappointment” by the players. Austin had a reply for that as well.

“Weird, almost like they came to Arizona to play for a great coach,” he said. “Grateful the guys will be able to transfer and play immediately!”

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Miller will likely head to the NBA as an assistant.

“At least one team expressed interest in the offseason, sources said, and now that he’s left Arizona, it’s expected Miller will move in that direction in the offseason,” Wojnarowski tweeted.