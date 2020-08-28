Lute Olson, a Basketball Hall of Famer and national championship-winning head coach with the Arizona Wildcats, has died. He was 85 years old.

Olson is best known as the longtime former head coach of Arizona men’s basketball. He took over the Wildcats in 1983, leading the team until 2008. His 1997 Arizona team, featuring five future NBA Draft picks including Mike Bibby, Michael Dickerson, and Jason Terry, is famous for one of the best runs in NCAA Tournament history.

Before turning Arizona into a power out West, Olson served as head coach at Iowa for a decade. He led the Hawkeyes to five straight NCAA Tournaments to end his tenure there, reaching the Sweet 16 in the 1983 NCAA Tournament before leaving for the Arizona job. In 1973-74, he served one year as head coach at Long Beach State, going 24-2 and a perfect 12-0 in the Pacific Coast Athletic Association.

The legendary coach was hospitalized in 2019 after suffering a stroke. This month, Olson’s family moved him into hospice care, as his health deteriorated. He passed away on Thursday night, leaving behind an incredible legacy.

Many of the players and coaches impacted by Olson have shared their thoughts in the last few hours, including another future Hall of Fame coach that player for him at Arizona: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

It’s hard to put into words how much Lute Olson meant to me.He was an amazing coach & a wonderful man. Being part of the U of A basketball family changed my life forever.I will never forget Coach O, those awesome nights at McKale and all my teammates. Thank you Coach- I love you! pic.twitter.com/GUvtSFr9Lm — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 28, 2020

RIP to Lute Olson, one of the game’s greatest coaches, competitors, champions and gentlemen. Coach Olson recruited me when he was at Iowa. At a home visit, he won my mother over forever. When I later committed to Duke, she was still going to Iowa. https://t.co/bMhElyDoi1 — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 28, 2020

“Lute Olson was so much more than a basketball coach,” University of Arizona president Robert C. Robbins wrote in a statement after Olson’s passing. “He was an educator, a motivator, a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a friend to so many. He was a true eader in every sense of the word and displayed such integrity and compassion in every endeavor. While Coach will no longer be with us, his presence will be felt for generations to come. On behalf of the University of Arizona, our community and generations of Wildcat fans, we extend our thoughts and prayers to the Olson Family.”

“He had no weaknesses as a coach.” Sean Miller on the passing of Hall of Fame coach and basketball icon Lute Olson. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ysLHeWS8Hq — Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) August 28, 2020

Our thoughts go out to Lute Olson’s family, and all of those within the University of Arizona community, and the other communities that he positive impacted during his impressive life.