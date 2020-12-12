Report: Pac-12 Football Coach’s Job In ‘Serious Jeopardy’

On Friday night, Kevin Sumlin and the Arizona Wildcats were dealt one of the worst losses of the college football season.

Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils torched the Wildcats. In what was supposed to be a relatively close rivalry contest, Arizona State boat-raced Arizona by a final score of 70-7.

Unfortunately for Sumlin, that might be the nail in the coffin. College football insider Bruce Feldman reported that Sumlin’s job is in serious jeopardy after the blowout loss last night.

“As of now, Kevin Sumlin is still the head coach at Arizona,” Feldman said. “But I am told after last night his job is in serious jeopardy. Going into this week, sources told be he was going to be pushed to make some big changes to his coaching staff. But after that 70-7 blowout loss last night, even that might not be enough.”

Sumlin has struggled to find success as the head coach at Arizona. In his first season, he led the Wildcats to a 5-7 record – just a win shy of being bowl eligible.

Unfortunately, that first year was the best the head coach has had at the school. In his second season, Sumlin and the Wildcats finished with a 4-8 record.

Following last night’s blowout loss to Arizona State, the Wildcats sit at 0-5 on the season. Without another game on the schedule, Arizona will finish the regular season without a win.