Report: Sean Miller “Expected” To Move In 1 Direction This Offseason

Arizona moved on from head men’s basketball coach Sean Miller today after 12 seasons. The end of Miller’s tenure in Tucson was quite tumultuous.

Miller has been implicated in the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball, which resulted in the Wildcats taking a one-year postseason ban this season. In addition, the team’s overall performance had slipped over the past three years.

Add all of this up and Arizona is looking for a new coach and Miller is looking for a job. It sounds like he won’t have to search for long.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Miller’s likely next move is to head to the NBA as an assistant coach.

“At least one team expressed interest in the offseason, sources said, and now that he’s left Arizona, it’s expected Miller will move in that direction in the offseason,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Miller has never worked in the NBA and has not been an assistant coach at any level since filling that role at Xavier from 2001-04. However, given how long he’s been a major college coach, it’s not surprising he’s built the connections and resume to draw NBA attention.

We’ll see which franchise ultimately is looking to hire him.