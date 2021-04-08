Sean Miller Posts Message After Getting Fired By Arizona

Earlier this week, the Arizona Wildcats finally made a decision on head men’s basketball coach Sean Miller – firing him after 12 seasons.

The last few years of Miller’s run with the team was filled with allegations of improper conduct. Miller was implicated in the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The Wildcats eventually enforced on a one-year postseason ban. The team’s overall performance had also dipped in recent years, but Wildcats fans were still surprised to see Miller ousted.

After remaining quiet for the majority of the week, Miller finally put out a statement saying it was an “honor to be the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona.”

Here’s the full statement.

“It was an honor to be the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona.” A statement from Sean Miller: pic.twitter.com/sgWbDR35Oe — Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) April 8, 2021

“I admire and respect every player that I have coached,” he said in a statement to his players. “Their sacrifice and hard work to truly become part of something bigger than themselves was incredibly special to see. As a coach, I tried to bring out the best in everyone. I hope they know that I did it with a love of love…and some “tough love” at times. However, my intentions were always pure.”

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Miller will likely head to the NBA as an assistant.

“At least one team expressed interest in the offseason, sources said, and now that he’s left Arizona, it’s expected Miller will move in that direction in the offseason,” Wojnarowski tweeted.