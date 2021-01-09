Son Of NFL Legend Jason Taylor Announces College Commitment

NFL Hall-of-Famer Jason Taylor spent 15 years terrorizing opposing offenses on his way to six Pro Bowls and three First-Team All Pro honors. The impressive pass-rusher cemented himself as one of the best defenders to play the game when he retired in 2011.

Now that his playing days are done, Taylor can focus on the growth of his three children. His eldest son, Isaiah, took a huge step forward in his own football career just earlier this weekend.

On Friday night, Isaiah Taylor announced his commitment to play college ball at the University of Arizona. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety is currently unranked by most major recruiting services, but will join first-year head coach Jedd Fisch in Tuscon.

“First thing first, I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love,” Isaiah wrote on Twitter. “Secondly, I want to give a special thanks to my family for providing me with support and love every step of the way. I want to thank all of my coaches especially Coach Harriott, Coach Smith, Coach Kelleher, Coach Williams, and Coach Riley for pushing me and helping me grow not only as a player, but as a person as well. With that being said I am extremely excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Arizona.”

Taylor racked up 28 tackles and two interceptions in seven games during his senior season. Although he doesn’t have gaudy numbers, St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Roger Harriott spoke highly of the young defensive back.

“Isaiah is a tremendous football player and an extraordinary person,” Harriott said per 247Sports. “He’s an extremely talented defensive back with strong leadership skills and a high football IQ. Jedd Fisch and Don Brown have sent a message from the Arizona Wildcats by securing one of South Florida’s best players.”

Arizona hired Fisch just two days before Christmas following the Wildcats shortened 2020 season. The program also scooped former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown earlier this week to take over the defense in Tuscon.

Time will tell if Taylor can contribute to the Fisch-era at Arizona. With his illustrious pedigree, chances are good that that he’ll get an opportunity early on.