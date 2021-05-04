TyTy Washington, 5-Star PG, Announces Decision Date

Point guard TyTy Washington is one of the most highly-recruited basketball players still available in the 2021 class. The five-star out of Compass Prep in Arizona was committed to Creighton until March.

Days after the Greg McDermott controversy took place, Washington elected to back away from that commitment. It was a huge loss for the Big East program. Washington did not directly pin it on the “plantation” comments that McDermott made, which led to a brief suspension by the school, but the timing was certainly notable.

In April, Washington announced the final six schools in contention for him. Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, and Oregon are all looking to make huge late additions to their classes.

It looks like that decision will be coming quite soon. He told Jon Rothstein that he’ll announce his college choice in less than two weeks.

After Rothstein’s report, Washington took to Twitter himself to clarify the decision date. It will come on Saturday, May 15.

Change of plan I’ll be committing on May 15th****** sorry 😅 — Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) May 4, 2021

After his decommitment from Creighton there has only been one 247Sports crystal ball prediction for his upcoming commitment. A few weeks ago, Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com predicted a pledge to Arizona, a nearby in-state power.

TyTy Washington is the No. 26 player in 247’s national rankings. He’s the No. 3 point guard and No. 2 prospect from the state of Arizona.

There are only three players currently uncommitted ranked ahead of Washington in the 2021 class.

