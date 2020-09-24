The Pac-12 will play football this fall, according to multiple reports. All of the Power Five leagues are officially back in the fold.
Back in August, the Pac-12 was the second conference to postpone fall sports, following the Big Ten’s lead. However, after the Big Ten voted to reverse its decision last week, it left the Pac-12 as the only Power Five holdout.
Not anymore. Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News broke news moments ago that the Pac-12’s council of presidents and chancellors voted to play this fall.
Source: The #Pac12 voted to play.
— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 24, 2020
Shortly after Wilner’s report came out, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura nailed down some key scheduling details. Play will begin on Nov. 7 and each team will play seven games.
The conference title game will be held Dec. 18–just in time for the College Football Playoff selection.
Pac-12 season will begin Nov. 6, a source confirms. Everyone will play 7 games. Title game Dec. 18.
— Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) September 24, 2020
The Pac-12 will be the latest Power Five conference to start this fall. The SEC commences this weekend, with the Big Ten on track for October 23-24.
As for the ACC and Big 12, they are already a couple of weeks into their respective seasons. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges, with a number of games being canceled or postponed, but thus far, the college football season is holding up.
Hopefully, it will continue to do so over the next several weeks.