California Governor Responds To The Pac-12 Not Playing Football

Earlier Wednesday, the Big Ten officially announced its 2020 college football season would kick off in late October.

The conference’s decision prompted a response from Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott. In a statement, Scott suggested several Pac-12 program didn’t have permission from state health officials to play.

“At this time, our universities in California and Oregon do not have approval from state or local public health officials to start contact practice,” Scott said in a statement this morning.

Just a four hours later, California governor Gavin Newsom suggested that’s not the case. In a statement to Oregonian columnist John Canzano, Newsom said California programs are free to resume play.

“Nothing in the state guidelines denies the ability for the Pac-12 to resume,” Newsom said. “That’s been a misrepresentation of the facts.

Larry Scott suggested forest fires in California and Oregon have thrown a wrench into the conference’s plans.

“We are equally closely monitoring the devastating fires and air quality in our region at this time,” Scott said. “We are eager for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to play this season, as soon as it can be done safely and in accordance with public health authority approvals.”

However, Newsom’s comments seem to suggest the league can resume play whenever it wants – at least in the state of California.

