Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch Shared Heartfelt Moment After Game

A closeup of Aaron Rodgers.FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: A detail of the jersey of Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Long before Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch battled it out in the NFL playoffs on multiple occasions, the two were teammates at Cal. In 2004, Rodgers’ senior year, they helped the Bears achieve a 10-2 overall record and top 10 final ranking.

Rodgers and Lynch have always shown each other plenty of respect throughout their professional careers. That continued yesterday after Rodgers’ Packers eliminated Lynch and the Seahawks from the playoffs.

In the bowels of Lambeau Field post-game, Lynch sought out Rodgers and gave him a hug. The two spoke and may have exchanged jerseys as well.

Always great to see this kind of respect from two guys who have put together incredible careers in the NFL.

Both Lynch and Rodgers have won one Super Bowl apiece. If Rodgers gets his second, he adds a major


