Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch Shared Heartfelt Moment After Game

Long before Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch battled it out in the NFL playoffs on multiple occasions, the two were teammates at Cal. In 2004, Rodgers’ senior year, they helped the Bears achieve a 10-2 overall record and top 10 final ranking.

Rodgers and Lynch have always shown each other plenty of respect throughout their professional careers. That continued yesterday after Rodgers’ Packers eliminated Lynch and the Seahawks from the playoffs.

In the bowels of Lambeau Field post-game, Lynch sought out Rodgers and gave him a hug. The two spoke and may have exchanged jerseys as well.

Marshawn Lynch just walked into the #Packers locker room with his jersey. He gave fellow Cal alum Aaron Rodgers a big hug. Rodgers took his jersey from his locker and they just went down a hallway to presumably exchange and share some words. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 13, 2020

Always great to see this kind of respect from two guys who have put together incredible careers in the NFL.

Both Lynch and Rodgers have won one Super Bowl apiece. If Rodgers gets his second, he adds a major