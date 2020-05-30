Wisconsin RB Transferring To New Power Five School

Bradrick Shaw announced his departure from Wisconsin back in late January. The Badgers’ starting running back job is set to open with Jonathan Taylor in the NFL, and there’s always been plenty of volume for multiple backs in that offense, but he wanted a new start.

The Hoover, Ala. native was a three-star member of Wisconsin’s 2015 recruiting class. He is entering his sixth collegiate season, after receiving a medical hardship waiver.

He’s heading to a very different school with some a familiar face on the coaching staff. On Friday night, Shaw announced his transfer to Cal. The Golden Bears are led by former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.

He won’t lack for competition in Berkley either, though. Last year’s top running back Christopher Brown Jr. returns for his junior season, coming off of a year in which he had 1,080 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage.

During his five seasons at Wisconsin, Shaw had 202 carries for 938 yards and ten touchdowns. He did not play in either the 2015 or 2018 seasons, and was limited to 18 carries this past year with Jonathan Taylor racking up historic numbers in the Badgers backfield.

His most productive season was the redshirt freshman 2016 campaign. That year, Bradrick Shaw ran 88 times for 457 yards (5.2 yards per carry), and five touchdowns.

Hopefully he’ll carve out a nice role with Cal, who were a pleasant surprise in the Pac-12 last season. Wilcox led Cal to an 8-5 record with a win in the Redbox Bowl. It was the program’s winningest season since 2015.

