Pac-12 Program Is Missing 7 Starters For Today’s Game

This afternoon, two of the Pac-12’s worst teams will clash in Tucson. One of them— the Cal Golden Bears —will be without almost half their starters.

Cal (3-5, 2-3) will be without 23 players – including seven starters – and three coaches when they take on the 0-8 Arizona Wildcats in Tucson this afternoon. To make matters worse, one of those starters Cal will be without is quarterback Chase Garbers.

Arizona has yet to win a game this season. In fact, the Wildcats haven’t won a game since Oct. 5 of 2019. If they can’t get back in the win column this afternoon, they’re officially cursed.

Cal might be in some trouble this afternoon.

Looks like seven starters missing for Cal: -QB

-LT

-LG

-C -DE

-ILB

-ILB — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) November 6, 2021

According to the Pac-12 Network, Cal is out 24 players due to Covid or injury and is down three coaches. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) November 6, 2021

With Chase Garbers out of the lineup, Cal will turn to senior quarterback Ryan Glover. He’ll be making the first start of his career this afternoon versus Arizona.

Justin Wilcox and the Golden Bears, meanwhile, are trying to salvage their season. They’re 3-5 this season and need to win three of their last four games to become bowl eligible. The Arizona game is by far their most winnable.

Cal closes the season with games against Arizona, USC, Stanford and UCLA. If the Golden Bears can’t get past Arizona this afternoon, it’s tough to imagine they’ll win their last three games and reach the postseason.

Arizona would love nothing more than to end its 20-game losing streak with a win over a conference opponent. The Wildcats have no excuse to lose today’s Pac-12 showdown.

[Michael Lev]