College Football Player To Miss 2021 Season After Car Accident

The Cal Golden Bears had unfortunate news to share with their fan base this Wednesday regarding defensive lineman Brett Johnson.

Head coach Justin Wilcox announced that Johnson will miss the entire 2021 season due to a broken hip. Johnson sustained the injury a car accident and has already undergone surgery to repair it.

Johnson is expected to return to the gridiron in time for the 2022 season. Since he’ll miss the 2021 campaign due to injury, he’ll still have three years of eligibility remaining.

Although this is a tough blow for Johnson, he appears to be in high spirits.

“I appreciate all of the support I have received from my family, friends, teammates, coaches and so many others since the accident,” Johnson said, via Cal’s press release. “I am looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back on the field in 2022.”

In his first two seasons with the Golden Bears, Johnson has compiled 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Wilcox admit that his defense will miss Johnson’s presence next season, but the main focus is that he recovers from his injuries.

“While we will certainly miss Brett on the field this coming season, the most important thing right now is that he focus on his overall health and well-being. As his teammates and coaches, we will help him through this difficult time. When he is ready to return to the field, we will welcome him with open arms.”

Hopefully, Johnson will make a full recovery from his hip injury and be back on the field making plays in 2022.