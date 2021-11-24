The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Longtime CFB Coach Reportedly Interested In Returning To Sideline

Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford.BOISE, ID - NOVEMBER 09: Head Coach Jeff Tedford of the Fresno State Bulldogs walks off the field after a loss to the Boise State Broncos on November 9, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 24-17. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Former Cal and Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who stepped away from coaching two years ago, reportedly wants to return to the college football sideline.

Tedford resigned after the 2019 season due to health issues, but has recovered from a heart procedure and is feeling “energized,” according to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

Tedford turned 60 earlier this month and boasts 14 years of head coaching experience at the FBS level.

From 2002-12, Tedford led Cal to an overall record of 82-57. He stewarded the Bears to eight bowl games, including four-straight bowl victories from 2005-08. Along the way, Tedford coaches stars such as Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch and DeSean Jackson.

After not coaching in 2013, Tedford was hired as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014. However, heart problems ruined his lone season with the franchise and led to Tedford leaving in December of that year.

Tedford was the head coach of the BC Lions in the CFL in 2015, going 7-11. He took over at Fresno State, his alma mater, two years later and posted 10-4 and 12-2 records with the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019.

In his final year at FSU, Tedford went 3-9.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.