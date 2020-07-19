A group of Pac-12 players are threatening to boycott the 2020 season if a list of “demands” aren’t met, or at least addressed, per a report by a former quarterback in the league.

Former Arizona State quarterback and current podcast host Rudy Carpenter dished out a series of tweets regarding the situation on Friday. According to Carpenter, Pac-12 players have come together to create a list of “demands” of the league’s schools.

The demands revolve around revenue sharing, and more adequate COVID-19 testing and protocols ahead of the 2020 season. They’re also demanding better insurance post-graduation. It’s unclear how many players are involved, though Carpenter says that all 12 schools are represented. There’s reportedly a few programs with over 50 players voicing support for the demands.

Cal football players are reportedly leading the movement within the Pac-12. The players involved will soon be meeting together to vote on the next step in the process, according to the former Sun Devil. Carpenter has the latest on the player’s boycott within the Pac-12.

Thread- Pac 12 football players have created a list of “demands” 4 the @pac12/Universities 2 take into consideration, if the demands aren’t addressed/complied w/ the players R threatening to sit out the season..There is significant support growing among ALL 12 teams with 50 or — Rudy Carpenter (@rudygcarp12) July 17, 2020

6 yrs insurance upon graduation, better Covid-19 testing & protcols etc etc…The player led group is being spearheaded at @CalFootball & they have been holding phone calls with other Pac12 teams..There is some kinda of players only meeting/vote that will be taking place shortly. — Rudy Carpenter (@rudygcarp12) July 17, 2020

Better COVID-19 testing seems like the obvious priority considering the current climate. Revenue sharing will prove extremely difficult – especially during a time like this.

Money is going to be tight in the Pac-12 this year. The Pac-12 will play a conference-only schedule this season, meaning marquee games like Ohio State-Oregon and Michigan-Washington won’t take place. Each game would’ve drawn massive ratings and big-time pay-days for the Pac-12 teams involved.

Lower-tier programs in the conference were already struggling revenue-wise. The 2020 season will only worsen those situations.

Pac-12 players are clearly trying to leverage the situation here, based on Carpenter’s reporting. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.

[Rudy Carpenter]