Players from one major conference are reportedly considering a boycott of the 2020 college football season.

According to a series of tweets from former Arizona State quarterback Rudy Carpenter, Pac-12 players are thinking about a season boycott. The idea for the possible boycott is reportedly being spearheaded by Cal players.

“Thread- Pac 12 football players have created a list of “demands” 4 the Pac-12/universities take into consideration, if the demands aren’t addressed/complied w/ the players R threatening to sit out the season. There is significant support growing among ALL 12 teams with 50 or more players on many of teams in support of this action/demands list,” Carpenter tweeted.

“The initial idea was 2 create a players union, they decided time didn’t allow 4 this & figure the best way to create the change they want is 2 “boycott” the season. Things they r asking 4 is 50/50 rev share, 6 yrs insurance upon graduation, better Covid-19 testing & protocols etc etc…The player led group is being spearheaded at Cal & they have been holding phone calls with other Pac12 teams. There is some kinda of players only meeting/vote that will be taking place shortly.”

The Pac-12 is one of two conferences to announce a conference-only schedule for 2020, with the Big Ten being the other.

College football fans reacted on Twitter to the idea of a Pac-12 player boycott.

“Let them sit out- when the rest of the country is playing- they’ll all transfer and the schools can choke on the debt normally paid down by the revenue stream p—-d away,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m so happy to see more college athletes realizing their power and demanding better,” another fan added.

“Ok…… does this mean we will get ncaa football back on Xbox? I may be inclined to jumping on board if we can get that rolling again,” one fan said.

It would not be surprising to see some college football players opt out of the 2020 season, but it’s difficult to imagine an entire conference doing it.

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin in less than two months.