Joel Klatt Rips Power 5 Conference As ‘Irrelevant’ In College Football Playoff Picture

In seven seasons of the College Football Playoff, the SEC and ACC have never missed the field, with two SEC teams making it one year, and two ACC teams in the field (including Notre Dame) this season. The Big Ten has five total bids, while the Big 12 has seen Oklahoma make it four times. And then there’s the Pac-12…

Oregon made the national title game in 2014, blasting Florida State in the Rose Bowl before losing to Ohio State for the national championship. In 2016, the team was soundly defeated by Alabama in a semifinal game at the Peach Bowl. That was the Pac-12’s last College Football Playoff appearance, and the team hasn’t exactly flirted with a bid too heavily since.

This year, the highest-ranked Pac-12 team in the final selection committee rankings is USC, which suffered its first loss in the conference championship to Oregon, which reentered the rankings at No. 25. Before the loss, the Trojans were all the way down at No. 13. While the selection committee hasn’t exactly shown a lot of respect for the league, FS1’s Joel Klatt says a lot of the damage is self-inflicted.

“As it relates to the College Football Playoff, the Pac-12 is irrelevant. It’s irrelevant,” Klatt said, in a College Football Playoff ranking reaction video, per 247Sports. “I’m not suggesting that the efforts and the programs are irrelevant on the West Coast, but this conference has rendered itself irrelevant. That’s what happens when you allow a two-loss team to backdoor their way into a conference championship game and then they actually win.”

“The policies and decisions that were made within the Pac-12 Conference over the last couple of years have rendered it irrelevant,” Klatt continued. “They minimized their revenue and exposure and largely decimated their reputation and their relevance throughout college football. That’s the problem.”

We’ve seen the league try and move up some scheduling in recent years, taking on some kickoffs at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) to draw more eyeballs and fill in less competitive spots. Still, that can only do so much.

There is reason for hope at a school like Oregon, which has recruited well and is heading to a second straight Rose Bowl. USC was better than expected this year, and still has some cache if a top coach takes over there. Things are pretty dire out West overall though.

[CFB on FOX]