College Football World Reacts To Pac-12 Decision

The Pac-12 was the only Power Five conference that didn’t have plans for a fall football season, that is, until today. The conference will play football this fall, per several reports.

Pac-12 leaders originally opted to delay the fall football season until early 2021. But the conference has since debuted a plan for conference-wide COVID-19 rapid testing, which has alleviated most of the health risk in the eyes of public health officials. The rapid testing will be implemented in each program within the first few days of October.

The Pac-12 will join the remaining Power Five conferences and begin its season on Nov. 6. Teams will play a total of seven games and will be eligible for the College Football Playoff.

Today’s massive decision by Pac-12 leaders means one thing: Pac-12 after dark is back. College football fans are sending in their reactions to the Pac-12’s decision on Thursday evening. Take a look at a few our favorite reactions below.

Someone wake this guy from hibernation. Time to go to work! #pac12 pic.twitter.com/TIIomBxcoM — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) September 24, 2020

It’s safe to say college football fans – particularly on the West Coast – are excited by today’s news. The college football season will finally feel a bit normal once the Pac-12 joins the remaining Power Five conferences on Nov. 6.

It’ll be interesting to see how the College Football Playoff committee views the Pac-12 this season. If a team like Oregon or USC goes undefeated, having only played seven games, will the committee dock points for playing a shortened season?

Either way, Thursday was a good day for the Pac-12 and West Coast college football fans. The conference will begin its season on Nov. 6.