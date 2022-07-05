College Sports World Reacts To The Pac-12's Announcement

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 10: A member of the California Golden Bears warms up prior to facing the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 10, 2011 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

For better or worse, the Pac-12 says it is moving forward with its next round of media rights negotiations.

The conference's board of directors announced Tuesday that they have authorized the league to begin pursuit of new media rights agreements.

Given the fact USC and UCLA are officially leaving the conference and there are reports of the Big 12 looking to poach other members, it is understandable that many people don't think the league stands much of a chance of securing a viable deal.

Putting the obvious cynicism aside, KTVB's Jay Tust tried to explain why the Pac-12 is putting on a brave face publicly.

"They have no choice. They have to prove to their current members it’s worth staying in the Pac-12," Tust wrote on Twitter. "This also has to mean they at least have an idea of who they’re adding. And if not, it’s a chance for whoever holds their media rights to offer some advice on who they should add.

"And when we argue 'worth staying,' that’s a debate solely between the Pac-12 and Big 12. The Big Ten (and SEC, obviously) are in a different stratosphere when it comes to TV deals. How can the Pac-12 quickly prove their future is at least better than the Big 12?"

The odds seem to be stacked against the Pac-12 here. Let's see if they can beat them.