Antonio Alfano, Former Alabama 5-Star, Announces Transfer

Antonio Alfano, the former No. 1 defensive end recruit in the class of 2019, will enter the transfer portal for the second time in two years, the 20-year-old announced on Wednesday.

Alfano will leave the Colorado football program, after spending a difficult 2020 season with the Buffaloes. In May of last year, the former five-star recruit was dismissed from the team and, at the time, was not enrolled in classes. He was re-instated in August, but did not appear in a game.

He has yet to take a snap at the collegiate level.

“First off let me thank the Buff community for the endless support and love you showed me in a time of loneliness and uncertainty for a lot of people that are experiencing this in the world right now… I will always remember you for that,” Alfano wrote in a note on Twitter. “I would like to thank the coach’s for giving me a shot to play the game I love to play since I was a kid. I know I’m most likely gonna hear a lot of hate for this but I have to do what’s best for me. I Have Decided to enter my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Again thank you Buff Nation for everything. Much love!”

The former five-star recruit has had a tumultuous last few years in college football, beginning with his departure from Alabama. Alfano was dismissed from the Crimson Tide in September of 2019 after it was reported that he was not attending classes or team practices. From there, he made the move to Colorado.

But his chance to stick with the Buffaloes took a hit before he arrived in Boulder. Mel Tucker, who recruited the talented defensive end to join him, left to take the head coaching job at Michigan State. Alfano was then suspended just two months into his time with the team, spelling trouble for his future with the Colorado program.

After a difficult last two years, Alfano will be looking for a new team yet again this spring. Although he clearly has the natural talent, the 20-year-old will need to re-focus if he hopes to play in 2021.

