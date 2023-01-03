Breaking: Prominent College Football Kicker Is Transferring

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 10: A member of the California Golden Bears warms up prior to facing the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 10, 2011 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

One of the top kickers in the Pac-12 is reportedly looking for a new home.

Colorado's Cole Becker has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3's Matt Zenitz.

Becker has been the Buffaloes' placekicker the last two seasons.

A Roseville, Calif. native, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Becker made an immediate impact in Boulder in 2021. He converted 14-of-20 field goals and all 25 extra point attempts to lead Colorado in scoring with 67 points.

A first-team All-Pac 12 selection by Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network as a freshman, Becker followed up his impressive debut by making 11-of-13 field goal attempts this fall. He also made 20-of-21 extra points and became the 10th fastest player to score 100 points in CU history.

Becker also recorded 65 total touchbacks on kickoffs over the last two seasons.

He will be eligible immediately at his next school.