College Football Analyst Thinks Worst Team In The Country Is Obvious

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is still young, but Stewart Mandel of The Athletic has already unveiled his pick for the worst Power 5 team in the country.

Mandel believes Colorado is by far the worst Power 5 team this season.

"It's only Week 3, but I'm ready to call it. Colorado is the worst P5 team in the country," Mandel tweeted on Saturday. "It might not be close."

Colorado is validating Mandel's statement with its performance this afternoon. At this moment, Colorado trails 35-0 to Minnesota.

Colorado kicked off this regular season with a 38-13 loss to TCU.

In Week 2, Colorado was blown out by Air Force. The Buffaloes had just 51 passing yards in that game.

At this point, it's hard to find a win on Colorado's schedule. Games against Cal, Oregon State, Oregon, USC and Utah will be incredibly tough.

If Karl Dorrell can't turn this season around for the Buffaloes, he may find himself on the hot seat.