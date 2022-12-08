College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado.
Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff.
Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released a statement on Dancy's decision.
"We are thankful to Coach Dancy for his service to MVSU," Briggs said. "He has served Valley in various capacities, a coach, a leader of young men, and a mentor to countless individuals throughout his time. He will always be a part of the Valley family and we wish him well in his future endeavors."
Dancy has been Mississippi Valley State's head coach since 2018. His role at Colorado is unclear at this time.
The expectation in Boulder is that Dancy will help out Colorado's defense. Prior to becoming a head coach, he was a defensive coordinator for Paine College and Mississippi Valley State.
This opportunity could lead to bigger and better opportunities for Dancy.