Legendary College Football Fan Passed Away Wednesday Morning

Betty Hoover and her twin sister Peggy Coppom may be the two most famous Colorado football and basketball fans in the world. Sadly, Hoover passed away this morning at the age of 95, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The two twins have supported Colorado athletics since moving to Boulder at 14 years old. They attended Boulder High School, and have remained in the area ever since. They’ve reportedly been attending Buffs games for over 70 years, and have been season ticket holders since 1958.

“It is a sad day for Buff Nation with the passing of Betty Hoover, one of our beloved twins,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said today, after news of her passing. “…While we have many great fans, none have been more visible and loved than Betty and Peggy. If you know CU Athletics, you know Betty and Peggy.”

Their impact will clearly be felt throughout the Colorado Buffalo and Boulder communities. Numerous CU athletes, fans, coaches, and administrators have expressed their condolences today, with news of Betty’s passing.

Rest In Peace, Betty. A true Colorado Buffaloes fan. Thank you for all the support you have given our student-athletes throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/hwYxti9Q0X — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) August 5, 2020

“It’s very sad,” Colorado basketball star McKinley Wright said during a Zoom call with reporters today, per the Boulder Daily Camera. “I’m praying for the Hoover family. I’ve never met anyone as loving and supporting and caring as those two. It’s like two peas in a pod. … They hold a special place in my heart.”

“It’s very emotional,” Wright continued. “I see them all the time together at my Wells Fargo Bank. I walk in the bank some days and see them there. I have a lot of pictures and videos on my phone of me, Betty and Peggy.”

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 wow… 2 of the most loving & supporting people i’ve ever met… man this one hurts 😔 rest in my peace 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7qmbcIAyBt pic.twitter.com/jhS4TXSWYU — McKinley Wright IV (@kin_wright25) August 5, 2020

“Going to miss seeing Betty!!” Darrin Chiaverini, a former Colorado receiver and long-time football assistant, tweeted. “She was CU through and through and loved seeing her and Peggy at Colorado events!! Prayers to her sister Peggy!!”

One of my favorite Betty Hoover moments on our air. @JeremyBloom11 @ImKateHarrison https://t.co/1o3QAIzxe0 — Ashley Adamson (@AdamsonAshley) August 5, 2020

College sports is special in its ability to make stars of its most diehard fans, for better or worse. In the case of Betty Hoover and Peggy Coppom, the CU Twins, it was clearly for the better. They clearly mean a ton to Colorado athletes.

Our thoughts go out to Peggy and the rest of Betty’s family and loved ones.

[Boulder Daily Camera]