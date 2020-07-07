Colorado WR, Younger Brother Of NFL Player, Arrested Sunday

Earlier this week, police arrested the younger brother of an NFL player near Colorado State’s campus.

Police arrested Colorado wide receiver La’Vontae Shenault on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and former Buffaloes star wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

According to a report from the Coloradoan, police booked Shenault into the Larimer County Jail. He posted bond and was released later in the day.

“Fort Collins police initiated the traffic stop after observing a vehicle driving without headlights on, spokeswoman Kate Kimble said Tuesday,” the report said. “Upon contact with the driver, the officer observed signs of impairment and ultimately arrested the driver, La’Vontae Shenault.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Shenault posted a message on Twitter.

I know you got me father 🙏🏽 — Vontae Shenault 🤩 (@0vontae) July 7, 2020

Colorado spokesman Joshua Lindenstein issued a statement saying the school is aware of his arrest.

“The university and athletic department will address follow-up steps related to the matter internally as more details become clear.”

He was the second highest-rated recruit in Colorado’s 2019 recruiting class.

Shenault was the No. 48 wide receiver and No. 49 player from the state of Texas when he announced his commitment. During his freshman season, he suited up in seven games for the Buffaloes.

He played in four games during the 2019 season, but did not register a reception. By playing in four or less games, he was able to count the year as a redshirt season.