Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today

Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach.

Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.

The next step will be restoring the on-field product. Colorado AD Rick George wants fans to do their part, and he sent them a sharp message on Sunday.

George does not want any UC supporters selling their tickets for the 2023 home opener against Nebraska to Cornhusker fans, who tend to travel well.

Nebraska and Colorado had a longstanding rivalry in the Big 8 and Big 12, and the two teams have met a couple of times in recent years in non-conference matchups.

They'll face off at Folsom Field next Sept. 9. Colorado will open the Deion Sanders Era the week before on the road at TCU.