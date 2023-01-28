Deion Sanders Adding Former NFL Head Coach To Colorado Staff

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, talks to a packed audience in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders isn't done adding marquee names to his coaching staff at Colorado.

During an interview on Thee Pregame Show, Sanders revealed that former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will join his staff in Boulder.

Zimmer was on Jackson State's staff this past season as an analyst.

Sanders is also hiring former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.

“Taggart’s coming, too, by the way,” Sanders said. “Coach Zimmer’s coming, too, by the way. So another two head coaches. One in the NFL as well as collegiate. But not only that. Forget the titles — they know this game and they know kids and they’ve been capable of making tremendous decisions with the kids and the young men in mind. So that’s what I adore the most — understanding how to establish the relationships with these young men.”

Zimmer will bring decades of coaching experience to Colorado's staff.

Not only does Zimmer know what it takes to build a strong defense, he understands how to lead a locker room. The Vikings were 72-56-1 with him at the helm.

Sanders knows Zimmer due to their time together on the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999.