Deion Sanders Adding Former NFL Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Deion Sanders isn't done adding marquee names to his coaching staff at Colorado.
During an interview on Thee Pregame Show, Sanders revealed that former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will join his staff in Boulder.
Zimmer was on Jackson State's staff this past season as an analyst.
Sanders is also hiring former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.
“Taggart’s coming, too, by the way,” Sanders said. “Coach Zimmer’s coming, too, by the way. So another two head coaches. One in the NFL as well as collegiate. But not only that. Forget the titles — they know this game and they know kids and they’ve been capable of making tremendous decisions with the kids and the young men in mind. So that’s what I adore the most — understanding how to establish the relationships with these young men.”
Zimmer will bring decades of coaching experience to Colorado's staff.
Not only does Zimmer know what it takes to build a strong defense, he understands how to lead a locker room. The Vikings were 72-56-1 with him at the helm.
Sanders knows Zimmer due to their time together on the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999.