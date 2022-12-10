Deion Sanders, Colorado Poach Top Running Back Recruit From Notre Dame

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has already promised a huge recruiting weekend for Colorado following his final game at Jackson State on Dec. 17. With that said, it didn't take long for him to land a potential-packed playmaker for his offense.

Four-star running back Dylan Edwards of Derby High School has announced his commitment to Colorado.

Edwards was initially committed to Notre Dame. He changed his mind earlier this week.

Though it's not much of a surprise, Edwards decided to flip his commitment so he could play for Sanders.

"I've known coach Prime since I was four years old," Edwards said, via On3. "He was actually my coach with my dad when I was younger. We are like family. I'm coming to make make big plays and to be the best all-purpose player in the country."

This should be known as the "Coach Prime Effect" from this point forward.

Edwards is the No. 192 overall recruit and No. 10 running back in the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

In his junior year of high school, Edwards rushed for over 2,600 yards. His ability to make game-changing plays is undeniable.

We'll see if Sanders can continue to recruit talented players to his new program.