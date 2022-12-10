Deion Sanders, Colorado Poach Top Running Back Recruit From Notre Dame
Deion Sanders has already promised a huge recruiting weekend for Colorado following his final game at Jackson State on Dec. 17. With that said, it didn't take long for him to land a potential-packed playmaker for his offense.
Four-star running back Dylan Edwards of Derby High School has announced his commitment to Colorado.
Edwards was initially committed to Notre Dame. He changed his mind earlier this week.
Though it's not much of a surprise, Edwards decided to flip his commitment so he could play for Sanders.
"I've known coach Prime since I was four years old," Edwards said, via On3. "He was actually my coach with my dad when I was younger. We are like family. I'm coming to make make big plays and to be the best all-purpose player in the country."
This should be known as the "Coach Prime Effect" from this point forward.
Edwards is the No. 192 overall recruit and No. 10 running back in the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
In his junior year of high school, Edwards rushed for over 2,600 yards. His ability to make game-changing plays is undeniable.
We'll see if Sanders can continue to recruit talented players to his new program.