Deion Sanders, Former NFL Coach Hiring Rumor Is False

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

There was a rumor floating around this Wednesday that Deion Sanders hired Mike Zimmer as Colorado's new defensive coordinator. That rumor was eventually debunked.

According to Colorado reporter Brian Howell, the Buffaloes have not hired Zimmer as their defensive coordinator.

"Regarding the reports of former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer becoming the defensive coordinator at Colorado, I was told that is 'not happening' from a source," Howell announced on Twitter.

Zimmer was on Sanders' staff at Jackson State. They've had a strong relationship since 1995.

Instead of making Zimmer their defensive play-caller, the Buffaloes are reportedly hiring Charles Kelly as their defensive coordinator.

Kelly has been Alabama's associate defensive coordinator since 2019. He has over two decades of coaching experience.

Zimmer, who had a 72-56-1 record as the head coach of the Vikings, could still help Colorado out in some capacity next season.

That being said, Zimmer will not be calling plays for the Buffaloes next fall.