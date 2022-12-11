Deion Sanders Hiring Former SEC Player To Coaching Staff

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is not only looking to the transfer portal to find talent from other programs.

Sanders is also trying to build a strong coaching staff. On Sunday, he officially added Texas A&M defensive analyst Nick Williams to the fold.

Williams, a former linebacker and defensive back at Georgia, spent the last two seasons on Jimbo Fisher's staff at A&M. Prior to that, he worked under Kirby Smart at his alma mater.

Williams confirmed he's heading to Colorado in a message on Twitter.

Williams is known as a strong recruiter. Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports first reported that the Bainbridge, Ga. native was heading to Boulder last weekend.

Sanders, who spent the last three seasons at Jackson State, was hired to take over the Colorado program last Saturday.

With the Tigers, the Pro Football Hall of Famer compiled an impressive 27-5 overall record.