Deion Sanders Hiring Former SEC Player To Coaching Staff
Deion Sanders is not only looking to the transfer portal to find talent from other programs.
Sanders is also trying to build a strong coaching staff. On Sunday, he officially added Texas A&M defensive analyst Nick Williams to the fold.
Williams, a former linebacker and defensive back at Georgia, spent the last two seasons on Jimbo Fisher's staff at A&M. Prior to that, he worked under Kirby Smart at his alma mater.
Williams confirmed he's heading to Colorado in a message on Twitter.
Williams is known as a strong recruiter. Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports first reported that the Bainbridge, Ga. native was heading to Boulder last weekend.
Sanders, who spent the last three seasons at Jackson State, was hired to take over the Colorado program last Saturday.
With the Tigers, the Pro Football Hall of Famer compiled an impressive 27-5 overall record.