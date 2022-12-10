Deion Sanders Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, talks to a packed audience in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders continues to bolster his staff at Colorado. According to On3, Darrius Darden-Box is joining the Buffaloes for the 2023 season.

Darden-Box spent the 2022 season as the associate director of high school scouting for Vanderbilt. It was his fifth season with the Commodores.

Earlier this weekend, Darden-Box announced that he was leaving Vanderbilt.

"To all the players that I've had the chance to coach, recruit, or simply have had a connection with, thank you! Vanderbilt football players are some of the toughest young men in the country," Darden-Box wrote. "There's true brotherhood on West End and the future is very bright. Nashville is home and it will always be home. With all that being said, I will be moving on to a new opportunity."

Colorado has not officially announced the hire of Darden-Box.

Darden-Box would be the latest SEC hire for Sanders. Colorado has already added former Alabama associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly to its staff.

Make no mistake about it, Coach Prime is eager to make an impact in the Pac-12.