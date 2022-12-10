Deion Sanders Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Deion Sanders continues to bolster his staff at Colorado. According to On3, Darrius Darden-Box is joining the Buffaloes for the 2023 season.
Darden-Box spent the 2022 season as the associate director of high school scouting for Vanderbilt. It was his fifth season with the Commodores.
Earlier this weekend, Darden-Box announced that he was leaving Vanderbilt.
"To all the players that I've had the chance to coach, recruit, or simply have had a connection with, thank you! Vanderbilt football players are some of the toughest young men in the country," Darden-Box wrote. "There's true brotherhood on West End and the future is very bright. Nashville is home and it will always be home. With all that being said, I will be moving on to a new opportunity."
Colorado has not officially announced the hire of Darden-Box.
Darden-Box would be the latest SEC hire for Sanders. Colorado has already added former Alabama associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly to its staff.
Make no mistake about it, Coach Prime is eager to make an impact in the Pac-12.