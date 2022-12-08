Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday.
Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
Derby (Kan.) four-star running back Dylan Edwards decommitted from Notre Dame this afternoon. He had been pledged to the Fighting Irish since August, but is reportedly now being targeted by Sanders.
"The word is Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff are making a serious run at four-star all-purpose back Dylan Edwards, who just decommitted from Notre Dame," tweeted Rivals.com's Adam Gorney.
Sanders offered Edwards, the 2021 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, earlier this week. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound star was at one time committed to Kansas State before flipping to Notre Dame last summer.
We'll see if the third time--and Colorado--is the charm for Edwards soon.