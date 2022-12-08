Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, talks to a packed audience in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday.

Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.

Derby (Kan.) four-star running back Dylan Edwards decommitted from Notre Dame this afternoon. He had been pledged to the Fighting Irish since August, but is reportedly now being targeted by Sanders.

"The word is Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff are making a serious run at four-star all-purpose back Dylan Edwards, who just decommitted from Notre Dame," tweeted Rivals.com's Adam Gorney.

Sanders offered Edwards, the 2021 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, earlier this week. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound star was at one time committed to Kansas State before flipping to Notre Dame last summer.

We'll see if the third time--and Colorado--is the charm for Edwards soon.