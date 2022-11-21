Deion Sanders Reportedly Talking With 2 Schools About Job

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As Deion Sanders has built up an impressive resume at Jackson State, he's been the subject of countless rumors about moving to the FBS level.

According to the latest report from 247Sports' Carl Reed, Sanders has recently spoken with two FBS programs--one Power 5 and one Group of Five--about their current head coaching vacancies.

Reed says Sanders has been in talks with "powerbrokers" at Colorado and USF.

"While a quiet carousel will limit his options, sources close to Sanders say he’s been in discussions with power-brokers at both Colorado and South Florida about their coaching vacancies," he wrote.

Now, just because Sanders has reportedly spoken with these schools, even through back channels, doesn't necessarily mean he's leaving for one of them.

Last coaching cycle, the Pro Football Hall of Famer interviewed at TCU and Colorado State and was not hired, and there's always the chance that Sanders himself doesn't think Colorado or USF is worth making the jump for at this time.

Jackson State is 11-0 on the season and will play in the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 3. Their opponent is TBD.

Should the Tigers win that one, they'll play in the Celebration Bowl against the winner of the MEAC.