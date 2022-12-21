Deion Sanders Reveals 1 Main Reason He Picked Colorado
Deion Sanders was recently named the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. It's the next step in his coaching career.
Sanders was linked to other Power Five schools over the past few months. At the end of the day, he decided to accept the Colorado job.
During an interview with Shannon Sharpe, the Hall of Fame cornerback revealed why he chose Colorado.
"Rick George is the reason I’m here, he was the difference," Sanders told Sharpe. "The honesty, his heart and passion for this University. He’s about winning."
Sanders continued, "He wanted to make change. He said they deserved a winner. He said I'm going to make sure this university wins before I leave there. That's what he said."
Sanders had an incredible run at Jackson State, winning 27 games from 2020-2022.
It might take Sanders a few years to see his vision at Colorado come to fruition, but there's no question he'll have the resources and support within the program to have success in Boulder.