Deion Sanders Reveals 1 Main Reason He Picked Colorado

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders was recently named the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. It's the next step in his coaching career.

Sanders was linked to other Power Five schools over the past few months. At the end of the day, he decided to accept the Colorado job.

During an interview with Shannon Sharpe, the Hall of Fame cornerback revealed why he chose Colorado.

"Rick George is the reason I’m here, he was the difference," Sanders told Sharpe. "The honesty, his heart and passion for this University. He’s about winning."

Sanders continued, "He wanted to make change. He said they deserved a winner. He said I'm going to make sure this university wins before I leave there. That's what he said."

Sanders had an incredible run at Jackson State, winning 27 games from 2020-2022.

It might take Sanders a few years to see his vision at Colorado come to fruition, but there's no question he'll have the resources and support within the program to have success in Boulder.