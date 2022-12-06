Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders told some players on Colorado they should consider entering the NCAA transfer portal. Freshman quarterback Owen McCown took his advice.

It was reported this week that McCown's name is indeed in the transfer portal.

McCown already sent a farewell letter to Colorado's fans on social media.

“To Buff nation, I would like to thank you for your unwavering support and welcoming me with open arms,” McCown wrote. “To coach (Karl) Dorrell, coach (Mike) Sanford, coach (Nate) Dodson, and the rest of the support staff, thank you for everything you have done for me both on and off the field.

“For my teammates, you will always be brothers to me and I will cherish the memories we shared. With that being said, I intend to enter the transfer portal."

Unsurprisingly, some fans are criticizing McCown's decision. They believe he's running away from a quarterback competition - albeit Sanders already said his son is the starter.

"Wasted no time," one fan said.

"Running from the grind," another fan replied.

"Competition does one thing," a third fan tweeted. "You either rise to it or run from it. no in between."

McCown, the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, finished the 2022 season with 600 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

It'll be interesting to see where McCown goes next.