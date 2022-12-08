Football World Reacts To Colorado's Major Transfer

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders will need to shake up the secondary at Colorado. On Thursday afternoon, sophomore cornerback Kaylin Moore announced that he'll enter the transfer portal.

"To my Buffs teammates, thanks for all the memories and all the brothers I have gained! Buffs fans, thank you," Moore wrote. "After prayer and thoughtful consideration with my family, I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal."

Over the past two seasons, Moore has racked up 44 total tackles and three pass breakups.

Moore's decision to enter the transfer portal is unfortunate news for the Buffaloes.

"He stepped up big time for CU last year after their top two corners left after the 2021 season," Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs said. "Good luck Kaylin!"

"Starting CB Kaylin Moore to leave #CUBuffs," Tyler King of the Denver Gazette tweeted. "Sophomore stepped into a difficult role last season as he and Nikko Reed took over for Christian Gonzalez and Mekhi Blackmon on the outside."

Colorado fans are wishing Moore all the best moving forward.

"Ball out Kaylin," one fan said. "Once a Buff, always a Buff!"

Moore should have a few suitors this offseason, especially since he has multiple seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Buffaloes, meanwhile, are expected to be very active in the transfer portal this season.