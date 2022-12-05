Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Staff Hire
Deion Sanders has been hitting the ground running since being named head coach at Colorado.
Sanders has reportedly made a couple of key staff additions today, including former Florida State, Oregon, FAU, Western Kentucky and USF head coach Willie Taggart.
Taggart was fired by FAU in late November, but will reportedly join Sanders' staff in an undisclosed role.
Taggart's hiring has been met with some mixed reviews by fans.
"How does Willie Taggart keep getting good jobs?" the CFB Talk Daily Twitter account asked.
"I'm happy for Willie. I hope that they have a great run in Colorado," one FSU fan countered.
"POPCORN. GET IT READY," added an excited Colorado fan.
"Oh my. I’m gunna need a @netflix documentary on this season," chimed in another FSU supporter.
"Deion making RECRUITING decisions," added another.
Taggart is 71-80 as an FBS head coach, with his best season coming at USF in 2016, when he went 10-2 before being hired by Oregon.