Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Staff Hire

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has been hitting the ground running since being named head coach at Colorado.

Sanders has reportedly made a couple of key staff additions today, including former Florida State, Oregon, FAU, Western Kentucky and USF head coach Willie Taggart.

Taggart was fired by FAU in late November, but will reportedly join Sanders' staff in an undisclosed role.

Taggart's hiring has been met with some mixed reviews by fans.

"How does Willie Taggart keep getting good jobs?" the CFB Talk Daily Twitter account asked.

"I'm happy for Willie. I hope that they have a great run in Colorado," one FSU fan countered.

"POPCORN. GET IT READY," added an excited Colorado fan.

"Oh my. I’m gunna need a @netflix documentary on this season," chimed in another FSU supporter.

"Deion making RECRUITING decisions," added another.

Taggart is 71-80 as an FBS head coach, with his best season coming at USF in 2016, when he went 10-2 before being hired by Oregon.