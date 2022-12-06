Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Pulling Scholarship Offer

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

When Deion Sanders was hired as the new head coach at Colorado, he made it clear he would be getting right to business.

That meant telling some players to transfer, and in at least one case, it meant pulling a scholarship from a recruit who committed to the previous regime.

Simi Valley (Calif.) edge rusher Carson Mott revealed on Twitter Tuesday that the new Buffaloes staff will "not be honoring" his commitment.

Sanders' decision to pull Mott's scholarship has caused plenty of reaction on social media.

"The sad reality when coaches in this new recruiting landscape get hired and fired. The athletes are the collateral damage," said "The All In Sports Huddle" podcast.

"Young recruits - take notice. It’s a business, plain and simple," said another tweeter.

"Huge Coach Prime fan. I completely disagree with him / staff doing this," added another commenter. "When a player commits, they are committing to a school *forsaking all others. Perhaps those others moved on and are now full. Thumbs down on this one, Coach."

"How many times have we heard something like this: 'Kids today have changed. They don’t want to work and they don’t value commitment. Finish what you started.' What people fail to realize is that the business has changed. And this example is far more common they you might think," said Adam Stanco of 247Sports.

Stanco is correct here. This type of practice, while frowned upon by some and not practiced by all coaches, is much more common than many people think.

It's part of the harsh reality and business of college football--whether we like it or not.