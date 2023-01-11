Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Scheduling Mistake

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, talks to a packed audience in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

On Monday night, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit shared some information he received from Deion Sanders regarding Colorado's schedule for the 2023 season.

"He [Sanders] was on GameDay with us and he actually gave us some news ... breaking news, from Prime," Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. "They're actually not going to be opening up with [TCU]. Colorado's going to open up with Arizona State in their first game, and then they're going to play TCU in their second game. Looks like they're sneaking around there a little bit, but that was just told to me from Coach Prime tonight."

According to 247Sports' Brandon Marcello, this Week 0 matchup between Arizona State and Colorado will not happen. The plans for this Pac-12 showdown have been nixed.

"In an interesting development, the plan for a Week 0 game between Colorado and Arizona State has been nixed after Deion Sanders leaked it to Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN," Marcello announced on Wednesday morning.

This sudden turn of events has fans wondering if Sanders jumped the gun.

"Where have we seen this before - someone barges their way into a place thinking they know more than everyone only to get made to look a fool," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Deion off to a great start!"

"It was just a joke after all," a Colorado fan wrote.

At the moment, Colorado is on track to face TCU on Sept. 2 for its season opener.

Perhaps the Buffaloes will schedule a different opponent for Week 0.