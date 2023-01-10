Football World Reacts To The Colorado Schedule Announcement

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

During ESPN's broadcast of the national championship game on Monday night, Kirk Herbstreit shared some important news regarding Colorado's schedule for the 2023 season.

Herbstreit revealed that Colorado will face Arizona State in Deion Sanders' debut with the program.

Colorado was initially on track to open its 2023 season against TCU in Week 1. Instead, the Buffaloes will kick off their campaign with a Week 0 matchup.

"He [Sanders] was on GameDay with us and he actually gave us some news ... breaking news, from Prime," Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. "They're actually not going to be opening up with [TCU]. Colorado's going to open up with Arizona State in their first game, and then they're going to play TCU in their second game. Looks like they're sneaking around there a little bit, but that was just told to me from Coach Prime tonight."

Judging by the reactions on social media, it sounds like fans are applauding the Pac-12 for making this matchup a reality.

"This is definitely being done to get publicity on Colorado and College GameDay there," one fan said.

"The Pac-12, a conference that just happens to be in the middle of media rights negotiations, steals the rights to Coach Prime’s debut with the Buffs away from the Big 12," a second fan commented.

"Pac 12 taking advantage of the moment," another fan wrote. "They finally do something right!"

Arizona State and Colorado had disappointing seasons in 2022, which inevitably led to coaching changes.

Who'll start the 2023 season on the right foot: Arizona State or Colorado? It sounds like we'll find out sooner than expected.