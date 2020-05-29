The Spun

Former 5-Star Recruit Antonio Alfano Reportedly Kicked Off Second CFB Team

One of the top recruits from the 2019 class hit yet another snag in his college football career – just over a year after it started.

Former five-star recruit Antonio Alfano is reportedly no longer on the Colorado football team. The news comes just five months after he transferred to Colorado following his dismissal from the Alabama football program.

Not long after his transfer, Colorado suspended Alfano. New Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell said Alfano was disciplined for an unspecified “violation of team rules.”

According to a report from BuffZone, the school confirmed Alfano is no longer on the roster. “A former five-star recruit who transferred from Alabama last winter, Alfano is no longer enrolled in school and therefore is not a part of the football team, CU confirmed to Buffzone on Friday,” the report said.

Alfano was the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He was the highest-rated recruit in Alabama’s class and displayed his dominance early on.

He impressed with a pair of sacks in the Crimson Tide’s spring game, but fell out of favor with the coaching staff. As of October, Alfano officially left the Crimson Tide and took a few months to decide his next location.

He landed at Colorado, but was suspended by the program just two months into his time there.

Will he find a new team before the 2020 season?

