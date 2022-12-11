Jackson State Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Makes Decision

MEMPHIS, TN - SEPTEMBER 14: A JSU branded helmet on the sideline prior to the Southern Heritage Classic game between the Jackson State University Tigers and the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is reportedly bringing another key member of his Jackson State staff with him to Colorado.

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, JSU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brett Bartolone will follow Sanders to Boulder and become the Buffaloes' wide receivers coach.

Bartolone helped Jackson State have one of the top FCS offenses in his lone season with the Tigers. Before linking up with Sanders in Jackson, Bartolone spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Nevada.

He also has experience coaching at the Division III level, having worked at Carleton College, Whittier College and St. Lawrence University.

Bartolone is also not a stranger to the Pac-12. He played wide receiver for Mike Leach at Washington State, making 53 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman in 2012 before injuries derailed his playing career.

Hiring Bartolone is just the latest move Sanders has made since being hired at Colorado last Saturday. The Pro Football Hall of Famer posted a 27-5 overall record in three seasons at Jackson State.