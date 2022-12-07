Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jemele Hill attends 'Spotify - Jemele Hill is Unbothered' at Gitano on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado.

Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one.

While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success into a major payday at the FBS level, others are accusing him of "selling out" on the promises to build up HBCUs which he made when he was hired at JSU.

To Hill, the situation is much more nuanced. She broke down the different layers of the move with Le Batard today.

“I don't blame people who want to celebrate Deion Sanders for moving on to the next level, for getting an opportunity that by the way never happens to head coach that coach Black college football," Hill said. "You never see Power 5 institutions come and raid the coaching talent at HBCUs. It does not happen.

"There's some reasons to celebrate him getting the opportunity, but on the other side of it, yes, people are going to be hurt because of what Historically Black Colleges mean, how they're trying to build and because there's a difference sense of community at a Black college than there is at other institutions.

“There’s room, honestly, for both feelings, for both celebration and hurt.”

Hill's comments are similar to the ones made by her former ESPN colleague Bomani Jones during an appearance on CNN this week.

Jones said he did not blame Sanders for taking the job at Colorado, but acknowledged that it's totally fair for some to be disappointed at how he went about presenting himself when he took the Jackson State position.

"Well, I wouldn't have come in in the first place and said that God sent me here to fix HBCUs. And God decided that in the middle of it you were supposed to leave?" Jones said. "It's like I've said, maybe God wants 10 percent of five mil and not 10 percent of 375 (thousand). If God could do math, I could understand why it is.

"He sold a dream and then walked out on the dream. People have a right to be critical of that. I also would have taken the job at Colorado. It's not a judgment of the fact that he took the job. But this is not in line with what he told us all these years."