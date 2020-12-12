Look: College Football World Loving Today’s Snow Game

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and things are about to get even better since the college football world will get to watch a snow game this afternoon in Boulder, Colorado.

Boulder had a little over 2 inches of snow on Friday. While it’s no longer snowing this afternoon, the Buffaloes and Utes are battling on a thin layer of snow.

The weather conditions at Folsom Field aren’t brutal by any means, making for a quick track for both offenses. Plus it’s always nice to see a winter scene like this in December.

As you’d expect, college football fans around the world are celebrating the first true snow game of the 2020 season.

Utah struck first in this Pac-12 battle, as Jake Bentley connected on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Enis.

Colorado was driving down the field toward the end of the first quarter, but the Utah defense forced a crucial fumble inside its own territory.

The Buffaloes will need to snap out of this funk if they want to keep their undefeated season alive.

Fans can watch the rest of this snow game on FOX. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt have the call for this showdown between Colorado and Utah.