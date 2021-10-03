Look: College Football Coach Shoved Camera After Loss

A bad season for Colorado football got worse on Saturday when head coach Karl Dorrell shoved a camera after a 37-14 loss to USC.

Dorrell was jogging to the locker room at Folsom Field when he encountered a CBS Denver sports photographer. The second-year head coach proceeded to push the camera as he ran by.

Another CBS journalist, Ryan Greene, shared video of the clip.

things are going well for Buffs football… pic.twitter.com/oD41OS8DkD — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) October 2, 2021

On Saturday night, Colorado AD Rick George tweeted an apology on behalf of Dorrell after the incident went viral on social media. There were some who criticized the fact Dorrell himself did not issue the mea culpa.

“Coach Dorrell sends his apologizes to the local journalist who he intercepted after today’s game,” George said. “We treat journalists with respect and apologize for falling short of that today.”

Coach Dorrell sends his apologies to the local journalist who he intercepted after today’s game. We treat journalists with respect and apologize for falling short of that today. — Rick George (@RickGeorgeCU) October 3, 2021

The 58-year-old Dorrell went 4-2 in an abbreviated first season with the Buffaloes in 2020, taking his team to the Alamo Bowl. However, after Colorado blew out Northern Colorado in Week 1 this year, things have gone downhill.

The Buffs have lost four games in a row, with the last three defeats by an average of 25 points per game. There might not be a team more grateful for a bye week than Colorado will be this week.

Dorrell’s team also catches a break when it picks conference play back up on October 16, as it will welcome winless Arizona to Boulder. The schedule gets considerably tougher after that though.