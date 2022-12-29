Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, talks to a packed audience in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him.

We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall recruit and No. 6 wide receiver in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Even though Cook won't be taking his talents to Colorado, he's confident that Sanders will recruit talented players to Boulder over the next few years.

"It's Deion, though," Cook said, via Grace Raynor. "He's gonna get some good recruits."

Colorado currently has the No. 23 recruiting class in the country. Four-star running back Dylan Edwards and four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller are the top recruits.

The Buffaloes will also welcome some talented players via the transfer portal, such as cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.