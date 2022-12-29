Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.
Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him.
We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall recruit and No. 6 wide receiver in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Even though Cook won't be taking his talents to Colorado, he's confident that Sanders will recruit talented players to Boulder over the next few years.
"It's Deion, though," Cook said, via Grace Raynor. "He's gonna get some good recruits."
Colorado currently has the No. 23 recruiting class in the country. Four-star running back Dylan Edwards and four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller are the top recruits.
The Buffaloes will also welcome some talented players via the transfer portal, such as cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.