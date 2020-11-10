Oldest Player In College Football Announces Retirement

College football’s oldest active player officially retired on Monday afternoon.

James Stefanou, a 33-year-old kicker for Colorado, decided to call it quits this week after a successful career with the Buffaloes. He first arrived in Boulder in 2017 and has served as the team’s starter for the last three seasons.

The Buffaloes head coach, Karl Dorrell, announced the veteran’s retirement in a press release. He cited injuries as the primary reason for the kicker’s departure from football.

“James feels that he can no longer physically perform as well as he would like and has decided to end his career,” Dorrell said. “He has been a valuable member of the team for three years, and we understand why he has made this choice. We certainly wish him nothing but the best.”

Stefanou addressed his retirement with a message that he posted on his Twitter account Monday night.

Although Stefanou might be headed out the door, he was a key part of the Buffaloes for the last three years. He will end his college career as one of the program’s best kickers. Notably, Stefanou is first in extra-point percentage, fourth in field-goal percentage, and eighth all-time in scoring with 199 total points.

Unfortunately, injuries undid the older kicker. Stefanou missed a good portion of 2018 with a groin injury and the last three games of 2019 with a hip injury. In 2020, he left the team’s first game against UCLA early after two missed field goals.

Naturally, most fans will ask how a 33-year-old ended up kicking for a college football team. Originally a native of Melbourne, Stefanou started off as a soccer player.

However, he decided to give American football a shot at the famous ProKick Academy in Australia. The rest is history.

The college football world wishes Stefanou and his family the best in their future endeavors.