Pac-12 Getting Ripped For What Colorado Has To Do

The Colorado Buffaloes are literally on standby for this Friday’s conference championship game. We’re not kidding, the Pac-12 literally has the program waiting for further instructions.

Colorado doesn’t have an opponent for this weekend since Oregon was called up to play in the Pac-12 Championship. It was originally supposed to be between USC and Washington, but the Huskies are dealing with issues on the COVID-19 front. The Buffaloes could find themselves playing for a Pac-12 title if the Trojans are unable to play though.

In order to ensure that it’ll have a conference championship game, the Pac-12 has Colorado’s equipment truck at the halfway point between Boulder and Los Angeles.

Either the equipment truck will drive to Los Angeles for the Pac-12 title game, or it’ll head back to Colorado. It’s a bad look for the Pac-12, and media members around the country aren’t holding back their true feelings about the conference.

“Colorado got absolutely screwed this week,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted. “I don’t pile on the Pac-12‘s problems as much as others, but this is embarrassing and wrong to do to one of the member schools.”

Rittenberg wasn’t the only person to rip the Pac-12 for this situation it created.

“This is absurd. Colorado has been literally left on the side of the road by the Pac-12,” John Canzano of The Oregonian wrote on Twitter.

All we can hope for at this point is that Colorado is taking good care of the equipment truck drivers.