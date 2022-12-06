Recruit Says Deion Sanders Pulled His Scholarship Offer
Back in June, three-star edge rusher Carson Mott announced his commitment to Colorado. At that time, Karl Dorrell was the head coach of the Buffaloes.
Colorado made a huge splash this December, hiring Deion Sanders as its newest coach. He's expected to give the program a much-needed makeover.
With that said, Sanders will not be adding Mott to his roster for the 2023 season.
On Monday night, Mott announced on Twitter that Colorado's new coaching staff will not honor his commitment. As a result, he'll re-open his recruitment.
"Just spoke to the new Colorado staff and was informed they would not be honoring my commitment," Mott wrote. "I am officially re-opening my recruitment."
Mott, the No. 98 edge rusher and No. 93 recruit from California in the 2023 class, received offers from Cal, Fresno State, Nevada and Princeton. Perhaps he'll consider one of those programs.
Colorado, meanwhile, is expected to be very active in the transfer portal.