Recruit Says Deion Sanders Pulled His Scholarship Offer

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Back in June, three-star edge rusher Carson Mott announced his commitment to Colorado. At that time, Karl Dorrell was the head coach of the Buffaloes.

Colorado made a huge splash this December, hiring Deion Sanders as its newest coach. He's expected to give the program a much-needed makeover.

With that said, Sanders will not be adding Mott to his roster for the 2023 season.

On Monday night, Mott announced on Twitter that Colorado's new coaching staff will not honor his commitment. As a result, he'll re-open his recruitment.

"Just spoke to the new Colorado staff and was informed they would not be honoring my commitment," Mott wrote. "I am officially re-opening my recruitment."

Mott, the No. 98 edge rusher and No. 93 recruit from California in the 2023 class, received offers from Cal, Fresno State, Nevada and Princeton. Perhaps he'll consider one of those programs.

Colorado, meanwhile, is expected to be very active in the transfer portal.