Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Daughter's Decision

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, talks to a packed audience in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Yet another member of the Sanders family is taking their talents to Boulder.

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado women's basketball team.

Sanders has appeared in two games for Jackson State this season. On Nov. 16, she had two points, one rebound and a block against Louisiana.

This announcement sparked both positive and negative reactions on social media.

"People hate on Prime! But he putting his whole family on!! Gotta respect it! I would definitely do the same thing If i had the resources," one person said.

A second person commented, "Well we knew that was coming."

"You lying?! She ain’t even like that," a fan tweeted.

"Nah this is outrageous," another fan wrote.

Sanders, a true freshman, will start practicing with the team this semester. This will go down as a redshirt year.

It's safe to say the Sanders family is ready to dominate the headlines in Colorado.