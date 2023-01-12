Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Daughter's Decision
Yet another member of the Sanders family is taking their talents to Boulder.
Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado women's basketball team.
Sanders has appeared in two games for Jackson State this season. On Nov. 16, she had two points, one rebound and a block against Louisiana.
This announcement sparked both positive and negative reactions on social media.
"People hate on Prime! But he putting his whole family on!! Gotta respect it! I would definitely do the same thing If i had the resources," one person said.
A second person commented, "Well we knew that was coming."
"You lying?! She ain’t even like that," a fan tweeted.
"Nah this is outrageous," another fan wrote.
Sanders, a true freshman, will start practicing with the team this semester. This will go down as a redshirt year.
It's safe to say the Sanders family is ready to dominate the headlines in Colorado.